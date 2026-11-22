• When: Friday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Where: Kailua-Kona Public Library, 75-138 Hualalai Road, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

• What: Hawaiiana, fiction, non-fiction, cookbooks, children's and Young Adult books, hardbacks and paperbacks, holiday books, CDs, puzzles and holiday ornaments

• Why: All proceeds support literacy and learning programs at the Kailua-Kona and Kealakekua libraries

Libraries in Hawaii are partially funded by the state, and the remainder of their funding comes from fundraising projects such as book sales. Every purchase at the sale helps keep literacy and learning programs strong at the Kailua-Kona and Kealakekua libraries.