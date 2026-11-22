Book Sale at Kailua-Kona Public Library
Book Sale at Kailua-Kona Public Library
• When: Friday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Where: Kailua-Kona Public Library, 75-138 Hualalai Road, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
• What: Hawaiiana, fiction, non-fiction, cookbooks, children's and Young Adult books, hardbacks and paperbacks, holiday books, CDs, puzzles and holiday ornaments
• Why: All proceeds support literacy and learning programs at the Kailua-Kona and Kealakekua libraries
Libraries in Hawaii are partially funded by the state, and the remainder of their funding comes from fundraising projects such as book sales. Every purchase at the sale helps keep literacy and learning programs strong at the Kailua-Kona and Kealakekua libraries.
Kailua-Kona Public Library
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Libraries, Kona
18083274327
folk@folkhawaii.com
Kailua-Kona Public Library
75-138 Hualalai RdKailua Kona, Hawaii 96740
+18083274327
folk@folkhawaii.com