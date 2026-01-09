Black Friday at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
Black Friday at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
Kick off the holiday shopping season at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center with Black Friday deals, festive entertainment, and giveaways! Be one of the first 100 people to receive a FREE gift while supplies last! Enjoy a live remote broadcast with Mackie Mac from DA Jam 98.3 on the Center Court Stage from 11 AM – 1 PM, followed by DJ Ron spinning your favorite hits from 1 – 3 PM.
Shop, save, and celebrate the start of the holiday season with us at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center!
Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center
275 West Kaahumanu AvenueKahului, Hawaii 96732