Billy Gardell at Blue Note Hawaii

Blue Note Comedy Series Presents

Billy Gardell

Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughs with Billy Gardell, a powerhouse stand-up comedian whose grounded, down-to-earth comedy will make you feel like you're hanging out with your funniest friend. While you might recognize him from his starring roles in hit TV sitcoms like Mike & Molly and Bob Hearts Abishola, Billy’s true mastery belongs on the live stage. He took the long road to Hollywood, honing his craft in small-town lounges and military bases across the country to build a powerhouse act that resonates with everyday audiences. Sharing hilariously relatable, honest stories about his rough childhood, wild adolescence, and the chaotic joys of family life, Billy is a master craftsman of comedy who guarantees a night of non-stop, belly-laugh entertainment.

Tickets $25-$35

__________________________________________

CLUB POLICIES

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.