© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big Island Singers Sweet Rememberings Concerts

Big Island Singers Sweet Rememberings Concerts

Join us in person for the Big Island Singers Sweet Rememberings Concerts! Come enjoy an evening of music and memories with the Big Island Singers.

Celebrating lives lived, loves known, values shared, and times cherished.
Open admission - donations welcome.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Keaʻau
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Big Island Singers
bigislandsingers@gmail.com
www.bigislandsingers.org
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Keaʻau
16-105 Orchid Land Dr
Keaau, Hawaii
Bigislandsingers.org