Big Island Singers Concert

Big Island Singers (BIS), based in Hilo, proudly announce their Fall 2026 Concert Series, entitled “Sweet Rememberings: Lives Lived; Loves Known; Values Shared; Things Cherished.”

Friday, November 19, 7pm,

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Orchidland

Saturday, November 20, 4pm

First United Protestant Church, Hilo

Sunday, November 21, 4pm

Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles, Hilo

Concerts last approximately 90-minutes and are open to the public, with donations gladly accepted.

This season the 38-member group introduces several new contemporary artists audiences might never discover on their own. The program weaves together tender songs of remembrances, a medley in honor of America’s 250th, a poignant requiem message, a Bob Dylan 60s folk song, some familiar movie tunes, and more.