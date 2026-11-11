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Big Island Press Club's 2026 Torch of Light Luncheon

Big Island Press Club's 2026 Torch of Light Luncheon

The Big Island Press Club brings its annual Torch of Light Luncheon back to Hilo! This year, BIPC honors former Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald with its meritorious Torch of Light Award for his enduring legacy of expanding judicial transparency, from statewide e-filing and remote proceedings to putting cameras in courtrooms.
Join us for a riveting conversation as Recktenwald shares his personal experiences, discusses the vital role of a free press, and offers encouragement to Hawaiʻi’s journalists, attorneys, and students. Enjoy an extensive local buffet, connect with newsroom peers and press freedom advocates, and help support the next generation of local media.

Our online scholarship auction is LIVE! Bid on 40 exciting local experiences, luxury resort stays, gift cards, and unique items to support local student journalists.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 22, 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM
WHERE: Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, 71 Banyan Dr, Hilo, HI 96720
PRICE: $60 BIPC Members / $75 Nonmembers
(Proceeds benefit the BIPC Foundation Scholarship Fund)
TICKETS: https://givebutter.com/bipc-torch-of-light-luncheon-2026
AUCTION: https://givebutter.com/c/bipc-torch-of-light-luncheon-2026/auction

Ticket sales end Nov. 16.

BUFFET MENU:
— Local bone-in kalbi
— Chinese-style steamed fish
— Sliced fresh seasonal fruits & berries
— Local field greens
— Steamed white rice
— Tofu watercress salad
— Potato mac salad
— Garlic mashed potatoes
— Sautéed seasonal vegetables
— Assorted dinner rolls
— Chef selection of desserts

Hilo Hawaiian Hotel
$60 for BIPC Members, $75 for Non-Members
11:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Big Island Press Club
info@bigislandpressclub.org
www.bigislandpressclub.org

Artist Group Info

lailams9@gmail.com
Hilo Hawaiian Hotel
1001 Bishop St Ste 625
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
8085456003