Big Island Press Club Torch of Light Luncheon
Big Island Press Club Torch of Light Luncheon
Event Title: Big Island Press Club Torch of Light Luncheon Honoring Retired Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald
Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026
Time: 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
Location: Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, Hilo, Hawaiʻi
The Big Island Press Club will honor retired Hawaiʻi Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald at its annual Torch of Light Luncheon on Sunday, November 22, at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel.
The event celebrates the importance of a free press and supports the Press Club's scholarship program, which helps aspiring journalists pursue their education and careers.
The luncheon also marks the culmination of the club's online scholarship auction, featuring luxury resort stays, dining, island adventures, and special opportunities with journalists and Hawaiʻi Island experts.
Tickets and event information:
https://givebutter.com/bipc-torch-of-light-luncheon-2026
Browse the scholarship auction:
https://bipc-2026-auction.netlify.app/