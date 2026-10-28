Event Title: Big Island Press Club Torch of Light Luncheon Honoring Retired Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, Hilo, Hawaiʻi

The Big Island Press Club will honor retired Hawaiʻi Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald at its annual Torch of Light Luncheon on Sunday, November 22, at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel.

The event celebrates the importance of a free press and supports the Press Club's scholarship program, which helps aspiring journalists pursue their education and careers.

The luncheon also marks the culmination of the club's online scholarship auction, featuring luxury resort stays, dining, island adventures, and special opportunities with journalists and Hawaiʻi Island experts.

Tickets and event information:

https://givebutter.com/bipc-torch-of-light-luncheon-2026

Browse the scholarship auction:

https://bipc-2026-auction.netlify.app/