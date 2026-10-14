Beyond the Basics - Gardenia Grafting with Calvin Zeng

Ready to take your gardenia-growing skills to the next level?

Join former nursery owner Calvin Zeng for a specialized, hands-on workshop on the art and technique of grafting gardenias.

This workshop is designed for dedicated gardenia growers with some prior experience cultivating gardenias. It is especially recommended for participants who attended Calvin's previous workshops at Lyon Arboretum and have continued caring for the gardenia rootstock they received.

Participants will learn grafting techniques, have the opportunity to practice, and be the first to see the grafted Natalia Gardenia by Calvin that they will learn to do!

Everyone will also receive a free plant! Calvin will provide Bougainvillea, Chinese Gardenia, Pikake, and Tiare Gardenia from his private collection!