Beyond Buses and Rail: AIA Hawai‘i Book Club Examines the Power of Public Transit

AIA Hawai‘i Book Club features “Human Transit: How clearer thinking about public transit can enrich our communities and our lives.” by Jarrett Walker, a thought-provoking exploration of how effective public transportation shapes stronger, more connected communities.

The discussion will be led by Jon Nouchi, Director of Transit at the Department of Transportation Services for the City & County of Honolulu, who focuses on advancing Honolulu’s multimodal transit system, including Skyline, TheBus, Handi-Van, and Biki.

AIA Hawai‘i Centennial Quarterly Book Club

As part of AIA Hawai‘i’s 100th anniversary celebration, the Book Club invites the community into timely, accessible conversations that connect architecture to history, culture, place, and lived experience in Hawai‘i.

Each quarter features a thoughtfully selected book and a guest speaker who brings its themes to life, bridging environmental, cultural, and social narratives with the built environment. Events are hosted at meaningful venues and designed to feel conversational rather than academic.

The program includes a brief welcome, a facilitated discussion, and audience Q&A in a relaxed, community-centered setting. No prior reading is required – this is an open, engaging exchange for anyone curious about architecture’s broader impact!

The book is available at your local library, bookstore or online.

