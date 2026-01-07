Ben Franklin Crafts Winter Craft Fair

Get into the holiday spirit at the 2026 Winter Craft Fair, hosted by HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center!

Join us on Sunday, November 22, from 9AM–3PM, for a festive day of shopping, creativity, and holiday cheer! Explore over 100 vendors featuring unique handmade crafts, one-of-a-kind gifts, local treasures, and seasonal creations. It's the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting local artisans and small businesses!

Meet Joy Shimabukuro, star of OC16's The Joy of Crafting, and get inspired by her passion for creativity!

Bring your ʻohana and friends for a fun-filled day of shopping local and discovering handmade holiday treasures!