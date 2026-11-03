Bar BenFiddich at Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort welcomes Hiroyasu Kayama, owner-bartender of Tokyo's acclaimed Bar BenFiddich, for a special two-night cocktail pop-up at Shipwreck Bar & Sushi on November 21 and Talk Story Bar on November 22.

Open to resort guests and the local community, the experience will showcase exclusive Bar BenFiddich cocktails inspired by Hawaiʻi's seasonal ingredients, produce from our on-site farm Kahiko Mālaʻai, and Hiroyasu’s signature "Roots to Glass" philosophy.

Throughout the weekend, Hiroyasu will present a curated selection of specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages unique to each venue, alongside signature offerings from Shipwreck Bar & Sushi and Talk Story Bar.

Founded in Tokyo's Shinjuku neighborhood in 2013, Bar BenFiddich is recognized as one of the world's leading cocktail destinations, earning accolades from Asia's 50 Best Bars and The World's 50 Best Bars. Through innovative techniques and an agricultural approach to mixology, Hiroyasu creates cocktails that celebrate seasonality, craftsmanship, and the stories behind every ingredient.

When

• Saturday, November 21 | 5:00-9:00 p.m. | Shipwreck Bar & Sushi

• Sunday, November 22 | 5:00-9:00 p.m. | Talk Story Bar

Please note that Shipwreck Bar & Sushi and Talk Story Bar do not accept reservations. Guests will be welcomed on a walk-in basis throughout the evening, subject to availability.