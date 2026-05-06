Atlas Insurance Agency and Hawaii Employers Council Host Seminar

From Risk to Resilience: Emergency Planning That Works

WHAT: Atlas Insurance Agency and Hawaii Employers Council host webinar From Risk to Resilience: Emergency Planning That Works.

WHEN: Friday, June 5, 2026 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

FORMAT: In person for the first 60 attendees; live virtual webinar for subsequent attendees.

REGISTER: This event is open to the public. Registration is required. The seminar is complimentary for HEC members and Atlas Insurance clients. There is a $50 fee for non-HEC members and non-Atlas clients. Click the link to register now!

DETAILS: Atlas Insurance and Hawaii Employers Council host a seminar for business owners and managers on developing an emergency action plan.

Business operations face increasing risks from workplace incidents to severe weather events. Many organizations have an Emergency Action Plan (EAP), but few feel confident it will hold up when it matters most. Atlas and HEC have partnered to deliver a focused, highvalue webinar designed to help local businesses strengthen safety, continuity, and resilience with practical, realworld strategies.



This session equips business owners with the essentials needed to build or enhance an effective Emergency Action Plan, including:

Clear roles, communication procedures, and response protocols

Practical tools for preparedness and faster recovery

Strategies to integrate climaterelated and emerging risks into your planning

Approaches that strengthen employee safety and reduce operational disruption

Whether you’re creating your first EAP or updating an existing one, you’ll walk away with actionable insights to protect your people, safeguard your operations, and build longterm organizational resilience.

Presenters include Atlas Insurances’ VP Client Consulting Services Joey Barroso, Risk Consulting Supervisor Tracie Akai, and Risk Consultant Libby Aldosa.

The Hawaii Employers Council (HEC) is a private, nonprofit employer association dedicated to helping employers build skilled, engaged, and effective workforces. Founded in 1943, HEC has been serving Hawaii’s business community for over 80 years. HEC serves 800 employers statewide with strategic human resources consultancy on employment law, employee and labor relations, collective bargaining negotiations, pay data and compensation, organizational development and effectiveness, and training.

