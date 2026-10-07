ANTHONY PFLUKE With WAIAKOA

8-time 2026 Nā Hōkū Hanohano award finalist, multi-Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, 2022 Kani ka Pila Grille Talent Search winner Anthony Pfluke has performed across the Hawaiian Islands, the US West Coast, Asia—his live performances and music reaching as far as the Austrian alps this year. He was nominated for some of the most coveted categories in the 2026 Nā Hōkū Awards for his latest release Ku’u Lei Lokelani, a tribute to his birthplace of Maui.

Anthony is regarded as one of the top ‘ukulele players of Hawai‘i. This mastery, combined with his invigorating 12-string Slack-key guitar and soul-stirring compositions, brought to life by his wide-range, captivating voice, enthralls audiences with every performance, leaving a lasting impression wherever he plays.

Anthony Pfluke has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Henry Kapono, Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, Amy Hānaiali‘i, and more. For this performance, Anthony will be joined by WAIAKOA, with Tarvin Makia on bass and Ethan Villanueva on guitar for an unforgettable show celebrating original music that both celebrates history and looks to the future.