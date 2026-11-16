What is Christmas without the singing of Handel's Messiah? Please join the Kona Choral Society & Orchestra for their annual performance of Handel's Messiah, Part I. Though there is disagreement

between musical historians as to whether the phenomenal work was written in 18 or 24 days, it remains one of the most performed and beloved of all choral works. And speaking of numbers, take full advantage of our new inflation-busting $20 ticket price and bring the whole family! The concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 20, 4:00-5:30 PM at the OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa Convention Center. Tickets are $20 (18 and under are free) and are available from KCS singers, online at www.KonaChoralSociety.org, Kona Stories Bookstore, or at the door. Parking is free, with validation.