Please join the Kona Choral Society for “A Celtic Christmas,” KCS's annual Joy to the World holiday concert! The program celebrates the season with Celtic music featuring hammered dulcimer, fiddle, and flute and takes place at the Old Airport Maka‘eo Pavilion on Sunday, December 6, 4:00-5:30PM. We will also have an audience sing-along of traditional carols. We offer this concert as a gift to the community. The concert is free and no tickets are required (donations appreciated). Find out more at: KonaChoralSociety.org or contact: KonaChoralSociety@gmail.com.