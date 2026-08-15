American Independence
American Independence
"No Sousa in sight.
In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, American Independence looks beyond the usual patriotic soundtrack to offer a broader, more colorful portrait of American classical music. Spring Wind Quintet is joined by pianist Jonathan Korth for a program full of motion, shimmer, impulse, and song, from Barber’s beloved Summer Music to selections from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess.
This is American music with more than one voice, more than one style, and plenty of surprise."
"SCOTT: Startin’ Sumthin’
MORRIS: Motion
BARBER: Summer Music
HIGDON: Summer Shimmers
HARBERG: Impulsive Nature
GERSHWIN/arr. SCHWEITZER: Selections from Porgy and Bess"
Orvis Auditorium at UH
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Hawaii
Artist Group Info
Spring Wind Quintet
Orvis Auditorium at UH
2411 Dole StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-956-8742