"No Sousa in sight.

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, American Independence looks beyond the usual patriotic soundtrack to offer a broader, more colorful portrait of American classical music. Spring Wind Quintet is joined by pianist Jonathan Korth for a program full of motion, shimmer, impulse, and song, from Barber’s beloved Summer Music to selections from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess.

This is American music with more than one voice, more than one style, and plenty of surprise."

"SCOTT: Startin’ Sumthin’

MORRIS: Motion

BARBER: Summer Music

HIGDON: Summer Shimmers

HARBERG: Impulsive Nature

GERSHWIN/arr. SCHWEITZER: Selections from Porgy and Bess"