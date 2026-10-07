America is a perennial classic-rock favorite that formed in 1970 and continues to deliver their timeless songs with powerful performances. They’ve now set their sights on the “The Happy Trails Tour 2026,” following last year’s 55th anniversary tour with acclaimed shows across the country.

America's journey has found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes, which also include A Horse With No Name, I Need You, Ventura Highway, Don't Cross The River, Tin Man, Lonely People, Sist﻿er Golden Hair, Sandman, and You Can Do Magic were cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio. Yet beyond their impressive catalog of hits, listeners discover there is much more to America than surface perceptions.