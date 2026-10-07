AMERICA
AMERICA
America is a perennial classic-rock favorite that formed in 1970 and continues to deliver their timeless songs with powerful performances. They’ve now set their sights on the “The Happy Trails Tour 2026,” following last year’s 55th anniversary tour with acclaimed shows across the country.
America's journey has found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes, which also include A Horse With No Name, I Need You, Ventura Highway, Don't Cross The River, Tin Man, Lonely People, Sister Golden Hair, Sandman, and You Can Do Magic were cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio. Yet beyond their impressive catalog of hits, listeners discover there is much more to America than surface perceptions.
Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
$51, $71, $91, $111, & a limited number of Gold Circle $171 (Includes ALL Taxes & Fees)
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Arts & Cultural Center
8082427469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
One Cameron WayKahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org