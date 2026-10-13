Aloha Tower Celebrates 100 Years with "Anchored in Aloha" Centennial Events

The Hawaii Department of Transportation invites the community to celebrate Aloha Tower’s 100th anniversary with “Anchored in Aloha,” a two-day celebration Oct. 15-16 at Aloha Tower, Pier 9, in Honolulu Harbor. The festivities will honor a century of Hawaii’s maritime history with the reopening of the landmark’s renovated observation deck, live entertainment, local food trucks and an aerial drone light show.

The celebration will feature:

Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 a.m.: A blessing and reopening of Aloha Tower’s newly renovated 10th-floor observation deck, featuring a performance by the Royal Hawaiian Glee Club, panoramic views of Honolulu Harbor and historical exhibits, including artifacts from the Falls of Clyde.

Friday, Oct. 16, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.: A centennial celebration featuring live entertainment by Waipuna, Simple Souls, Ka Mo‘i Jazz Ensemble, Hawaii Pacific University International Vocal Ensemble and more, along with local food trucks and an aerial drone light show over Honolulu Harbor. Observation deck tours will be available from 5:30 p.m. until 15 minutes before the drone show.

Opened Sept. 11, 1926, at Pier 9 of Honolulu Harbor, Aloha Tower has served as one of Hawaii’s most recognizable landmarks and a welcoming symbol for generations of residents and visitors. Standing 184 feet tall, the tower was once the tallest structure in Hawaii and played an important role during the historic “Boat Days” era, when passenger ships arrived at Honolulu Harbor. During World War II, the tower served as a military control center for Pacific convoys.

In preparation for its centennial, Aloha Tower underwent an $8.5 million rehabilitation project that included improvements to its elevator, fire suppression system, exterior and observation deck. The newly renovated 10th-floor observation deck will reopen to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, offering views of Honolulu Harbor and downtown Honolulu. Visitors can also explore a historical timeline exhibit highlighting Aloha Tower and Honolulu Harbor, along with a separate display of Falls of Clyde artifacts.

The centennial celebration recognizes Aloha Tower’s role in Hawaii’s maritime heritage and the importance of Honolulu Harbor to the islands. Today, nearly 90% of the goods consumed by Hawaii residents and visitors pass through Honolulu Harbor, making it an essential part of the state’s supply chain.

Both events are free and open to the public, offering the community an opportunity to celebrate Aloha Tower’s history, explore the renovated observation deck and commemorate 100 years of the Honolulu landmark.

