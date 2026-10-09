Aloha Friday Function & Flow Yoga In the Park with Robin Shepard at Still and Moving Center

FREE

Sign Up Below!

You deserve to wind down for the weekend and treat yourself to a mindful movement experience.

We invite you to join us for a refreshing Aloha Friday Function & Flow Yoga Pop-Up session at The Park Ke’eaumoku.

Robin Shepard from The Still & Moving Center warmly invites you to experience the FluidUs yoga practice. Appropriate for all levels (including absolute beginners), her class provides you with functional movement, natural breath mechanics, and balance through grounding – all with practical applications for your daily life.

Robin’s preferred yoga technique – called FluidUs – arises from a deep understanding of the body’s myofascial lines and the ways our bodies work as a coordinated and interconnected system rather than a series of separate mechanical parts.

Expect novel approaches to traditional postures and props, sincerity, a sense of humor, and fun!

As you move, you discover and celebrate your body’s innate intelligence . You find out how good it feels to move in a full-body, integrated way.

Robin teaches yoga with a light, listen-to-your-body approach to achieve genuine body satisfaction and results. You’ll notice how these beneficial movement patterns help you unravel some of the habits and dysfunctional postures of our modern lifestyles.

The yoga class will take place at 1515 Liona street Honolulu HI 96814 on the grassy area in front of Midtown Eats.

Please bring a towel and water bottle. Guests should also bring their own yoga mat, as mats are not included.

This class is is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and sponsored by The Park on Ke’eaumoku and Midtown Eats.

To complete your booking for this FREE class: On the checkout and booking page please SELECT YOUR HOME LOCATION as “Still & Moving Center”.