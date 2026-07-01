Aloha First Friday at Proof Social Club

Proof Social Club presents Aloha First Friday - a celebration of Hawaii and Pacific Islander culture. Featuring art by Juanita Ka`ahanui, The Modern Coconut and more, as well as local vendors. With a special hula performance by Na Hula Ola Aloha Halau and live music by Kai Ea and Men In Grey Suits

Friday

July 3

Alley Market at 7pm, no cover

Live music at 8pm, 21+$10 cover, $5 with student ID

Proof Social Club

1154 Fort Street Mall #10

Honolulu, HI 96813