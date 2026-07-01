Aloha First Friday at Proof Social Club
Aloha First Friday at Proof Social Club
Proof Social Club presents Aloha First Friday - a celebration of Hawaii and Pacific Islander culture. Featuring art by Juanita Ka`ahanui, The Modern Coconut and more, as well as local vendors. With a special hula performance by Na Hula Ola Aloha Halau and live music by Kai Ea and Men In Grey Suits
Friday
July 3
Alley Market at 7pm, no cover
Live music at 8pm, 21+$10 cover, $5 with student ID
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, HI 96813
Proof Social Club
10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10Honolulu, Hawaii 96813