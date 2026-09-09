Aloha Festival Waikiki Ho'olaulea After Party at Blue Note Hawaii
Aloha Festival Waikiki Ho'olaulea After Party at Blue Note Hawaii
Hawaii's Finest presents
Aloha Festival Waikiki Ho'olaulea After Party
featuring Small Axe & Kapu System
Small Axe and Kapu System are part of Hawaiʻi’s vibrant island-reggae music scene, bringing together roots reggae influences, local culture, and the unmistakable sound of the islands. Known for their smooth grooves, positive energy, and strong live performances, both groups have built connections with audiences through music that reflects Hawaiʻi’s lifestyle and community.
Small Axe delivers a soulful, roots-inspired reggae sound with laid-back island vibes and musicianship that keeps audiences moving.
Kapu System brings its own energetic approach to island reggae, combining infectious rhythms and a distinctly Hawaiʻi feel. Together, Small Axe and Kapu System represent the spirit of local music—good vibes, good music, and a strong connection to Hawaiʻi.
All Tickets $20 General Admission
All seating in any section is first come, first served
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CLUB POLICIES
Show 11pm
Doors 10pm
Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section
$20 Minimum Per Person
Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available
NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.
Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.
Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.
When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.
IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.
GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.
PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.