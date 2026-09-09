Aloha Festival Waikiki Ho'olaulea After Party at Blue Note Hawaii

Hawaii's Finest presents

Aloha Festival Waikiki Ho'olaulea After Party

featuring Small Axe & Kapu System

Small Axe and Kapu System are part of Hawaiʻi’s vibrant island-reggae music scene, bringing together roots reggae influences, local culture, and the unmistakable sound of the islands. Known for their smooth grooves, positive energy, and strong live performances, both groups have built connections with audiences through music that reflects Hawaiʻi’s lifestyle and community.

Small Axe delivers a soulful, roots-inspired reggae sound with laid-back island vibes and musicianship that keeps audiences moving.

Kapu System brings its own energetic approach to island reggae, combining infectious rhythms and a distinctly Hawaiʻi feel. Together, Small Axe and Kapu System represent the spirit of local music—good vibes, good music, and a strong connection to Hawaiʻi.

All Tickets $20 General Admission

All seating in any section is first come, first served

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 11pm

Doors 10pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.