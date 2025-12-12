Show Times:

December 12, 2025: 6:30 PM

December 13, 2025: 12:30 PM + 4:30 PM

Alexander Academy Performing Company is proud to continue the holiday tradition with its sixth annual production of The Nutcracker. This full-length ballet features the beloved music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with artistic direction by Absalon Figueroa. Costumes are created by Jennifer Oberg and her sewing, Hui, together with Alexander Academy.

This classic ballet tells the magical story of young Clara, who befriends a Nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and battles the evil Mouse King. When the Nutcracker transforms into a Prince, he takes Clara on an enchanted journey to the Land of Snow, where they are welcomed by dancing snowflakes in a magical winter wonderland. Their journey continues to the Land of Sweets, where they are greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy and a spectacular celebration of dance.

Bring your family and friends and step into a world of wonder. Let The Nutcracker Ballet enchant your season with sparkling magic. If you’re visiting Maui, make this memorable performance part of your holiday experience and celebrate the island’s incredible performing arts while supporting local dancers and artists. Don’t wait, performances sell quickly!