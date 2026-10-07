"A Starry Night Cinema” with Imua Family Services Keiki Halloween Festival with a FREE Screening of MONSTERS, INC.

Families with children of all ages are invited to join in for a FREE evening of spooky fun and community spirit!

This year's festival features a lineup of fun activities perfect for our young keiki. Children will have the opportunity to explore dozens of trick-or-treat stations prepared by many generous nonprofit and community partner agencies and local businesses, guaranteeing that every little ghost and goblin has a frighteningly good time!

The festival will also feature critter petting encounters for those looking to meet some friendly furry friends, live music, along with activities where children can unleash their budding creativity, providing a fun space for imaginative play.

As the sun goes down, don't forget to bring blankets for a FREE Screening of MONSTERS, INC.! Families will lounge in the open air while keiki enjoy the film, all while savoring the delicious offerings featured by our favorite local food trucks and vendors. Join us in celebrating Halloween with fun, creativity, and community at the island's premier facility for innovative performing artists and the perfect locale to show off your most creative costumes. Trek on over with the entire family for a night full of enchanting experiences!

No coolers or outside food/beverages allowed, including water bottles.

ABOUT THE FILM: Lovable Sulley (John Goodman) and his wisecracking sidekick Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) are the top scare team at MONSTERS, INC., the scream-processing factory in the monster world of Monstropolis. James P. Sullivan (Sulley) is one of its top scarers and is a huge, intimidating monster with blue fur, large purple spots and horns. His scare assistant, best friend and roommate is Mike Wazowski, a green, opinionated, feisty little one-eyed monster. Visiting from the human world is Boo (Mary Gibbs), a tiny girl who goes where no human has ever gone before. When Boo wanders into their world, it's the monsters who are scared silly, and it's up to Sulley and Mike to keep her out of sight and get her back home.

Rated G / Running time: 1 hour 32 minutes