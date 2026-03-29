A Reading of David Auburn’s Proof

A Pono Project Event for Mental Health Awareness

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Starts at 7:00pm

Run time: 100 minutes with intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/773463/

Featuring Sicily Mathenia (RENT), Patty Lee (Steel Magnolias), PT Mahoney (RENT), and prolific Maui legend Dale Button

Accolades

Winner! 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Winner! Three 2001 Tony Awards, including Best Play

Winner! 2001 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play

Winner! Two 2001 Drama Desk Awards, including Best New Play

Winner! 2001 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best American Play

In the Pulitzer and Tony-winning Proof, David Auburn has fashioned an exhilarating and assured play – a subtle and gripping exploration of loss, guilt, discovery, and the elusive nature of truth.

Catherine has spent years caring for her brilliant but unwell father, Robert. When he dies she has more than grief to deal with: There’s her estranged sister, Claire, and Hal, a former student of her father’s who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that Robert left behind. And a further problem: How much of her father’s mental health condition – or genius – will Catherine inherit?

***Special low pricing made possible through the Pono Project.***

About the Pono Project

The Pono Project is a series of live arts and culture events celebrating the diversity of the Maui community, promoting inclusion of marginalized persons, and educating on Maui’s history and challenges, bolstered by partnerships with other Maui nonprofits.

The Pono Project is supported in part by the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development.

Ticket Information

Premium Seating:

$11 Premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)

Preferred Seating:

$6 Preferred (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$6

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$4

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @

https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/773463/

