A.E. Reverie & Rise

A.E. Reverie unfolds on the night Amelia Earhart lands in Chautauqua in 1929, inspiring a young woman to imagine a future beyond imposed limits. Paired with Rise, this double bill blends history and magical realism to explore legacy, equality, and representation. Accompanied by the HPAF Orchestra

Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.