A Christmas Story at Aloha Theatre!

You’ll shoot your eye out! Join us for a holiday movie night with A Christmas Story, the beloved Christmas classic filled with childhood memories, family chaos, and the unforgettable quest for the perfect gift. From the leg lamp to the Red Ryder BB gun, it’s a holiday favorite that never gets old!

Grab some hot, freshly popped popcorn or a sweet treat from our concessions, kick back, and enjoy a fun, relaxing night together.

Wednesday, December 9th

Showtime: 7 PM

Location: Aloha Theatre

Dinner and a Movie! Admission is FREE with dinner next door at The Theatery. Make your reservations at www.TheTheatery.com.

Tickets are $10 each when purchased in advance at www.alohatheatre.com, or you can purchase them at the box office up to 30 minutes before showtime.

Bring your family and friends and make some holiday memories with this timeless Christmas comedy on the big screen!

We’ll see you at Aloha Theatre!