For two days this summer, the cool forests and creative community of Volcano Village will transform into a lively celebration of art, music, food, and local culture.

The 7th Annual Experience Volcano Festival will take place July 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, bringing together local artists, musicians, restaurants, and cultural practitioners for a free, family-friendly weekend throughout the Volcano area.

Festival activities will span the entire Volcano community, with a vibrant concentration in the heart of historic Volcano Village. Restaurants across the area will offer special menu items and drink selections alongside their regular offerings, creating a variety of culinary experiences for visitors to enjoy.

Guests are encouraged to explore all seven participating venues. Fused glass will once again be featured at Okika Studio, while live local music will be presented at Lava Rock Cafe, Volcano Garden Arts, Kilauea Lodge, Volcano Art Center, Volcano Golf Course, and Volcano Winery.

This year’s festival will feature nearly 70 local vendors offering locally made art, crafts, and specialty goods. More than 50 scheduled events will take place throughout the weekend, including tours, workshops, demonstrations, cultural presentations, art exhibits, live music, and Hawaiian hula performances.

Experience Volcano Hawaiʻi is also proud to continue its partnership with the Ohia Lehua Runs, which will take place during the morning hours of July 25. Participants can choose between a 5K or half-marathon, and partial road closures will be in effect in the Volcano Village area prior to festival hours for runner safety.

The festival is free and open to the public, offering both residents and visitors an opportunity to explore the creativity, community spirit, and unique character of Volcano Hawaiʻi.

For event details and updates, please visit www.experiencevolcano.com