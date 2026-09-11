6th Annual INPEACE Jubilee to Celebrate Community, Culture and Local Talent

The Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE) invites the community to its 6th Annual Jubilee on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the INPEACE Nānākuli headquarters. Presented by ‘Ohana Kūpono Consulting, Inc., Jubilee is INPEACE’s signature celebration and fundraiser. This year’s event aims to raise $150,000 to sustain and expand programs serving keiki, families, and lifelong learners.

Guests will enjoy live entertainment by Uhe‘uhene and Lina Robbins, ‘ono local cuisine prepared in partnership with the Searider Culinary Program and Chef Kale Afong, an online silent auction, and a lei contest.

