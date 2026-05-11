35th ANNUAL KῙ HŌ‘ALU GUITAR FESTIVAL

THIS IS A FREE EVENT FOR THE MAUI COMMUNITY AND VISITORS

Join us for one of Maui’s favorite family events. Some of Hawai‘i’s best slack key guitar players will perform selections of melodious Hawaiian music. This year's artist lineup will be COMING SOON!

Kī hō`alu, translating literally from the Hawaiian as “loosen the key,” indicating the tuning in slack key guitar technique, is a musical tradition dating back to the 19th-century paniolo who played around the campfire after completing a day of ranch work.

Slack key has become known as one of the world’s great acoustic guitar methods, especially since the Grammy Awards at one time recognized Hawaiian music as a category all its own.

Come to the festival ready to shop! A wide variety of Hawaiian arts & crafts vendors will be on hand selling their wares.

In addition to beverages available for purchase, multiple food vendors will be available starting at 1:30 pm.

No outside food & beverages allowed.

Not on island? You can livestream it on the MACC Facebook page, or YouTu﻿be channel.

The Kī hō`alu Festival is sponsored by the County of Maui, Office of Economic Development, and Kilohana by CNHA with additional aloha from the Kī Hō`alu Foundation, Ka-Hoku Productions, The Maui News, and KPOA.