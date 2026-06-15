2026 Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Bon Dance
2026 Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Bon Dance
Please join us at our annual Bon Dance! We welcome everyone to come and enjoy!
In Jodo Shinshu Buddhism, Obon is characterized as “kangi-e” or joyful gathering. It is a festive occasion to celebrate all that we have as a living beings.
Additional parking will be available at Kawananakoa Middle School and Seeq's Charter School. Parking will be available starting at 4:30pm.
In addition, there will be two practices the week of the Bon Dance.
- Tuesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 24, 7:30 p.m.
Practices will be outside, weather permitting, or in the Social Hall. Practices go till 9 or 9:30 p.m.
Honpa Hongwanji Hawai‘i Betsuin
06:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Honpa Hongwanji Hawai‘i Betsuin
(808) 536-7044
office@hawaiibetsuin.org
Artist Group Info
jwakumoto@hawaiibetsuin.org
Honpa Hongwanji Hawai‘i Betsuin
1727 Pali HighwayHonolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 536-7044
office@hawaiibetsuin.org