2026 Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Bon Dance

Please join us at our annual Bon Dance! We welcome everyone to come and enjoy!

In Jodo Shinshu Buddhism, Obon is characterized as “kangi-e” or joyful gathering. It is a festive occasion to celebrate all that we have as a living beings.

Additional parking will be available at Kawananakoa Middle School and Seeq's Charter School. Parking will be available starting at 4:30pm.

In addition, there will be two practices the week of the Bon Dance.

- Tuesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.

- Wednesday, June 24, 7:30 p.m.

Practices will be outside, weather permitting, or in the Social Hall. Practices go till 9 or 9:30 p.m.