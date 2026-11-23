Gates open at 1:30 pm

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon on the lawn as acclaimed `ukulele musicians fill the air with island music!

For those attending in person, the festival also features displays of made-in-Hawaii arts and crafts and `ono-licious island foods available for purchase.

This year's lineup of artists (to date) include:

Jeff Peterson, John Cruz, Kanekoa, Anthony Pfluke, the Hula Honeys, Arlie Asiu, Benny Uyetake, Pat Simmons Jr., the Kalama Intermediate School ‘Ukulele Band, and many, many more to come!

Several finely crafted ‘ukulele will be given away as door prizes to lucky in-person attendees during the concert.

It’s a beautiful day for the whole family - visitors and residents alike, and best of all, admission is FREE!

FREE ‘UKULELE WORKSHOP: On Saturday, December 19

A free ‘ukulele workshop will be held in the MACC’s Morgado Hall at 2:00 pm. Registration starts at 1:30 pm. The workshop is conducted for students of all ages. Lessons are designed for beginning and intermediate players. It is recommended that students be able to hold C, F, G7 chords and they should bring their own ‘ukulele. No pre-registration is necessary. All participants will be eligible to enter a drawing to win a fine new ʻukulele and will be invited to participate in a performance during the festival on Sunday, playing a song they learn in the workshop.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from starting at 1:30 PM in the A & B Amphitheater Lawn.

No outside food & beverages allowed.