Join authors Jen Kamahoʻi Mather and Lance D. Collins for book talks on their new University of Hawaiʻi Press title, ʻIke ʻIa: Māhū and LGBTQIA+ Lives and Histories in West Maui, which explores underrepresented West Maui experiences through personal narratives and historical analysis. Talks will be held at Native Books on Oʻahu on December 5 (with music by Izik) and ProArts Playhouse in Kihei on December 7 (featuring music by Cody Pueo Pata). Books will be available for purchase at both events.

Full media release:

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 16, 2026

MEDIA CONTACT Toni Parras (808) 772-6926 parras.toni@gmail.com

NEW BOOK PRESERVES LOCAL VOICES AND DOCUMENTS CULTURAL SHIFTS IN WEST MAUI

HONOLULU (November 16, 2026) — The latest in the West Maui book series from University of Hawaiʻi Press, ʻIke ‘Ia: Māhū and LGBTQIA+ Lives and Histories in West Maui, is now available. Presented in two parts, the first shares firsthand accounts from underrepresented West Maui residents, while the second offers a wide-ranging historical analysis of how intimacy, gender, and desire have been shaped in Hawaiʻi over centuries.

“[The book] is a treasure trove of information that you will hold close, referring to it over and over again, to reread how and why government policies and laws are formulated to create hierarchies of citizenship,” writes L. Kuʻumeaaloha Gomes, MPH, a Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner and LGBTQ+ advocate, in the book’s foreword.

Particularly timely in the years following the Lahaina fires, ‘Ike ‘Ia presents personal narratives and historical analysis to preserve voices, relationships, and community knowledge that might otherwise be lost while illuminating often-overlooked aspects of West Maui history.

The book is co-authored by Jen Kamahoʻi Mather, a Kanaka ʻŌiwi scholar and Maui resident specializing in cultural heritage protection and oral history, and Lance D. Collins, a Maui-based attorney, historian, and writer focused on the histories of Hawaiʻi and the Philippines.

“In recent years, national political shifts have created renewed uncertainty for LGBTQIA+ communities across the country,” write Mather and Collins in the book’s introduction. “The urgency of this project…is about documenting lives at a time when hard-won visibility and protections can feel fragile.”

Mather and Collins will be hosting a book talk at Native Books on O‘ahu on Saturday, December 5, from 4:00 to 5:30 PM, with a special performance by Izik, and at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei on Monday, December 7, from 5:30 PM, featuring a musical performance by Cody Pueo Pata. Books will be available for purchase at both events.

The authors are available for in-person interviews on O‘ahu or Maui, or virtually, upon request.

The book is available online through University of Hawai‘i Press at https://uhpress.hawaii.edu/title/ike-ia-mahu-and-lgbtqia-lives-and-histories-in-west-maui/.

