Anna Womack and Helen Liu stopped by Morning Café to discuss Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's upcoming program, Twin Horns. Featuring horn layers Anna Lenhart and Jamie Sanborn alongside the Galliard String Quartet, the program features a selection of Horn Duos by Mozart and Beethoven's grand Sextet in E-flat major.

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's concerts take place at Doris Duke Theatre on Nov. 21 and at Palikū Theatre on Nov. 23. Learn more at chambermusichawaii.org.