From the British Isles to Hawaiʻi: Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble presents “Beretania!”

Hawaiʻi Vocal Arts Ensemble conductor Collin Boothby spoke with Classical Pacific ahead of the ensemble’s concert, “Beretania!,” on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. at Sacred Hearts Academy Chapel in Honolulu.

Boothby collaborated with the ensemble’s artistic director, Tim Carney, to craft a program of music from the British Isles and beyond. The ensemble will explore delight with joyful selections, devotion with sacred Latin compositions, and farewell, with a nod to All Saints’ Day and a time to remember loved ones. The program travels from the distant isles all the way to Hawaiʻi’s shores, with two pieces by Queen Liliʻuokalani.

The memorable afternoon will provide an exploration of music across many centuries and from many different places across the world.