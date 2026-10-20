Strings attached: Why we love the harp

The harp is not just a heavenly instrument played by angels above. It's been captivating people’s hearts and imaginations for hundreds of years here on earth.

Evening Concert celebrated National Harp Day with invited guests Sharene Taba, Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s resident harpist and host of Classical Pacific, and her student Annika Young, a fifth grader at ʻIolani School and a member of the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony. They shared music that shows how the harp’s unique sound can light up a room with a little bit of magic. Plucking was strongly encouraged.