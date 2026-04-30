Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre and "Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree" on Morning Café

Conductor Lance Inouye and Andrew Morgan, General Director and CEO of Hawaiʻi Opera Theater joined Morning Café to discuss the upcoming world premiere of “Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree,” an opera set in the early 1840s during King Kamehameha III's reign, which follows the story of Timoteo Haʻalilio, Royal Secretary and lifelong friend to King Kamehameha III.

The first professionally produced Hawaiian opera by a Native Hawaiian creative team, “Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree,” opens this weekend at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall with performances on May 1, 3 and 5. Tickets are available through Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre. Learn more .