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Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre and "Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree" on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published April 30, 2026 at 11:59 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre presents "Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree," which tells the true story of Timoteo Haʻalilio, Royal Secretary and lifelong friend to King Kamehameha III. It premieres in Honolulu on May 1 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall.
Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre
Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre presents "Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree," which tells the true story of Timoteo Haʻalilio, Royal Secretary and lifelong friend to King Kamehameha III. It premieres in Honolulu on May 1 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Conductor Lance Inouye and Andrew Morgan, General Director and CEO of Hawaiʻi Opera Theater joined Morning Café to discuss the upcoming world premiere of “Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree,” an opera set in the early 1840s during King Kamehameha III's reign, which follows the story of Timoteo Haʻalilio, Royal Secretary and lifelong friend to King Kamehameha III.

The first professionally produced Hawaiian opera by a Native Hawaiian creative team, “Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree,” opens this weekend at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall with performances on May 1, 3 and 5. Tickets are available through Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre. Learn more.
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Classical Music Conversations hawaii opera theatre
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
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