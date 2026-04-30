"Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree" Composer Herb Mahelona on Classical Pacific

Composer Herb Mahelona joined Sharene Taba to share an in-depth look at the creation of “Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree,” a new Hawaiian opera that makes its world premiere this weekend at Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre. Hear about Mahelona’s collaborative process, the opera’s historical context, and the inspiration for his emotional journey to create this new opera, sung primarily in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

A story of aloha based on the true story of Timoteo Kamalehua Haʻalilio and his sacrifice for his friend and his Hawaiʻi, “Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree” opens this weekend at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall with performances on May 1, 3 and 5. Tickets are available through Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre. Learn more .