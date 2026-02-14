© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Musical Matchmaker on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Published February 14, 2026 at 11:10 AM HST
Contestants (left to right) Aksel Sloan, Kristiana Kiana Villanueva and Michael-Thomas Foumai played "Musical Matchmaker" to win a romantic station tour with HPR's Krystal Spear.
HPR
Listen to Sharene Taba's "Musical Matchmaker" special, featuring three contestants who did their best to woo our operations department colleague, Krystal, with romantic music selections and a Q&A session. The winner gets a romantic tour of HPR (and maybe a lifetime of happiness).

Mahalo to our lovely contestants Aksel Sloan, Kristiana Kiana Villanueva and Michael-Thomas Foumai for joining us.

Sending love to our production team: Lillian Tsang, Kevin Allen, Kelsea Armstrong, Sophia McCullough and Sylvia Flores.

