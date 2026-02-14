Musical Matchmaker on Classical Pacific

Listen to Sharene Taba's "Musical Matchmaker" special, featuring three contestants who did their best to woo our operations department colleague, Krystal, with romantic music selections and a Q&A session. The winner gets a romantic tour of HPR (and maybe a lifetime of happiness).

Mahalo to our lovely contestants Aksel Sloan, Kristiana Kiana Villanueva and Michael-Thomas Foumai for joining us.

Sending love to our production team: Lillian Tsang, Kevin Allen, Kelsea Armstrong, Sophia McCullough and Sylvia Flores.