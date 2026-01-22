Tuesday Student Takeover: Sevastyan Swan

Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony Youth Symphony I Co-Concertmaster Sevastyan “Seva” Swan is one the winners of this season’s Madeline Schatz-Harris Youth Concerto Competition, hosted by the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra. A homeschooled musician who began playing violin at age three, Seva shares the importance of consistent practice, reflects on his experiences with the youth symphony and discusses the impact of performing and how it motivates him to pursue the highest standard in music.

He will perform the third movement from Felix Mendelssohn’s "Violin Concerto in E minor" at Kamuela Philharmonic’s Young Artist Competition Winners Showcase on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. at Kahilu Theatre. Tickets are available at kamuelaphil.org .