Michael-Thomas Foumai - Symphony of the Hawai`i Seas

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:13 PM HST

Composer in Residence of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra, Michael-Thomas Foumai brings his favorite music for the Ocean as we celebrate our Hawai`i Symphony Orchestraʻs Symphony of the Hawai`i Seas. The multi-media concert features Hawai`i Composers Takuma Itoh, Justin Park, Logyn Okuda, and Foumai.
Foumaiʻs Playlist:
Alan Menken: Under the Sea, from The Little Mermaid
John Williams: Theme, from Jaws
James Newton Howard: The Hand of Fate Part 2, from Signs
James Newton Howard: Prologue, from Lady in the Water

myhso.org
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony OrchestraoceanHawai`i Composers
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
