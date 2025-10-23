Michael-Thomas Foumai - Symphony of the Hawai`i Seas
Composer in Residence of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra, Michael-Thomas Foumai brings his favorite music for the Ocean as we celebrate our Hawai`i Symphony Orchestraʻs Symphony of the Hawai`i Seas. The multi-media concert features Hawai`i Composers Takuma Itoh, Justin Park, Logyn Okuda, and Foumai.
Foumaiʻs Playlist:
Alan Menken: Under the Sea, from The Little Mermaid
John Williams: Theme, from Jaws
James Newton Howard: The Hand of Fate Part 2, from Signs
James Newton Howard: Prologue, from Lady in the Water
myhso.org