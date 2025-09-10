Chamber Music Hawaiʻi on Morning Café

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Jim Moffitt and Jonathan Korth dropped by Morning Café to discuss the upcoming concert, “Windswept Keys,” featuring works by Rossini, Thuille, and Previn. Originally published for a string quartet, Rossini’s Sonata No. 1 in F Major will be performed by the Spring Wind Quintet. Thuille’s Sextet in B-Flat, recorded by the group during COVID-19, will be performed live. And Previn’s Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, and Piano will feature the group’s new oboist, Alex Hayashi.

Tickets for this evening of wit, charm and lyrical beauty are available at chambermusichawaii.org . Concerts take place on Sept. 11 at Paliku and Sept. 13 at Doris Duke Theatre.