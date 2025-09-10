© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published September 10, 2025 at 3:09 PM HST
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Jim Moffitt and Jonathan Korth dropped by Morning Café to discuss the upcoming concert, “Windswept Keys,” featuring works by Rossini, Thuille, and Previn. Originally published for a string quartet, Rossini’s Sonata No. 1 in F Major will be performed by the Spring Wind Quintet. Thuille’s Sextet in B-Flat, recorded by the group during COVID-19, will be performed live. And Previn’s Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, and Piano will feature the group’s new oboist, Alex Hayashi.

Tickets for this evening of wit, charm and lyrical beauty are available at chambermusichawaii.org. Concerts take place on Sept. 11 at Paliku and Sept. 13 at Doris Duke Theatre.
Classical Music Conversations chamber music hawaii
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
