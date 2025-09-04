© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tuesday Student Takeover: Emma Belatti and Elyana Belatti

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published September 4, 2025 at 11:23 AM HST

Sisters Emma Belatti and Elyana Belatti join Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba in a conversation about growing up in Ballet. The dancers with Ballet Hawaii will be in this weekendʻs performance of A Night at the Paris Opera Ballet, bringing the paintings of Mary Cassatt to life at the Honolulu Museum of Art. Emma is at the University of Hawai`i-Manoa, minoring in dance, and Ely is in the 10th grade at Roosevelt High School. The sisters have their own paths in life, but it always includes dance, and each other.
Ballethawaii.org

https://honolulumuseum.org/events/a-night-at-the-paris-opera-ballet-yczl
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Tuesday Student TakeoverBallet HawaiiUniversity of Hawai‘iroosevelt high schoolHonolulu Museum of Art
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories