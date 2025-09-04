Tuesday Student Takeover: Emma Belatti and Elyana Belatti

Sisters Emma Belatti and Elyana Belatti join Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba in a conversation about growing up in Ballet. The dancers with Ballet Hawaii will be in this weekendʻs performance of A Night at the Paris Opera Ballet, bringing the paintings of Mary Cassatt to life at the Honolulu Museum of Art. Emma is at the University of Hawai`i-Manoa, minoring in dance, and Ely is in the 10th grade at Roosevelt High School. The sisters have their own paths in life, but it always includes dance, and each other.

Ballethawaii.org

https://honolulumuseum.org/events/a-night-at-the-paris-opera-ballet-yczl