© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give to HPR and keep local support firmly rooted. The greater our local support, the greater our strength and resilience to serve you and future generations. Tap to get started.

Tuesday Student Takeover: Camden Funai

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published July 13, 2025 at 6:25 PM HST

Roosevelt High School percussionist Camden Funai grew up playing the ʻukulele and attending Royal Hawaiian Band performances. Entering the 10th grade in the Fall, Funai is a busy musician, performing with Rooseveltʻs Marching Band, Symphonic Band, and Symphony Orchestra as well as the YSI orchestra and Jazz Ensemble II of the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony. Funaiʻs Summer Vacation has been filled with Marching Band practice and the Pacific Music Festival, performing with Wind Ensemble and Jazz I.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Tuesday Student Takeoverroosevelt high schoolhawaii youth symphony
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories