Music has always been a part of slack key guitarist and composer Keola Beamer's life. This weekend, Beamer, wife Moanalani Beamer and Jeff Peterson perform music from his over 50 year career. The 'Ohe Hano Ihu, string arrangements, and musical friends and family are part of this conversation between the studios of Classical Pacific, and the living room of Keola Beamer.

