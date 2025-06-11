© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Brahms and Slack-key Guitar on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published June 11, 2025 at 3:46 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Michael-Thomas Foumai previews this weekend’s HSO concerts, featuring a hapai Joyce Yang performing Rachmaninoff’s popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. He tells host Craig DeSilva why Johannes Brahms took 20 years to write his first symphony. And he talks about a concert with his good friend and music collaborator, Uncle “K” – Keola Beamer, who’ll be performing slack-key guitar with Jeff Peterson. Also, hear a preview of HSO’s Summer Festival and how you can attend a free concert at Kailua District Park.

Keola Beamer with Jeff Peterson
Saturday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Hawaiʻi Theatre 

Brahms Symphony No. 1 and pianist Joyce Yang
Sunday, June 15 at 4 p.m.
Hawaiʻi Theatre

 
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
