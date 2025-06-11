Brahms and Slack-key Guitar on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Michael-Thomas Foumai previews this weekend’s HSO concerts, featuring a hapai Joyce Yang performing Rachmaninoff’s popular Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. He tells host Craig DeSilva why Johannes Brahms took 20 years to write his first symphony. And he talks about a concert with his good friend and music collaborator, Uncle “K” – Keola Beamer, who’ll be performing slack-key guitar with Jeff Peterson. Also, hear a preview of HSO’s Summer Festival and how you can attend a free concert at Kailua District Park.

Keola Beamer with Jeff Peterson

Saturday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Theatre

Brahms Symphony No. 1 and pianist Joyce Yang

Sunday, June 15 at 4 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Theatre