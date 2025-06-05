Chamber Music Hawaiʻi and pianist Jonathan Korth on Morning Café

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Jim Moffitt and pianist Jonathan Korth joined Morning Café to preview the upcoming Trésemble concert, featuring Don Womack’s “Bones of Pele” for four-hand piano, performed by Korth and Tyler Ramos. The program, which is the final concert of the chamber group’s season, also includes Mozart’s Horn Quintet and Dohnányi’s Sextet in C Major. These performances also mark violinist Hu Wong’s retirement from the Galliard String Quartet. Performances take place on Thursday at Palikū Theatre and on Saturday at the Doris Duke Theatre. Learn more.