Chamber Music Hawaiʻi and pianist Jonathan Korth on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published June 5, 2025 at 11:57 AM HST
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Jim Moffitt and pianist Jonathan Korth joined Morning Café to preview the upcoming Trésemble concert, featuring Don Womack’s “Bones of Pele” for four-hand piano, performed by Korth and Tyler Ramos. The program, which is the final concert of the chamber group’s season, also includes Mozart’s Horn Quintet and Dohnányi’s Sextet in C Major. These performances also mark violinist Hu Wong’s retirement from the Galliard String Quartet. Performances take place on Thursday at Palikū Theatre and on Saturday at the Doris Duke Theatre. Learn more.
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
