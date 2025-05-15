Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Iggy Jang on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Iggy Jang joined Morning Café to preview the orchestra’s upcoming Haydn, Mozart, and Ravel program. He also shared insights on new music director Dane Lam, whose fresh vision and commitment to a diverse repertoire are reshaping the local classical music scene.

The concert features pianist Jeremy Denk performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto in C Major, along with Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite and Haydn’s Symphony No. 83. Learn more

This classical music conversation aired on May 13. Morning Café airs weekdays beginning at 8 a.m. on HPR-2.