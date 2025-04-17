A Morning with Mozart and Chamber Music Hawaiʻi on Morning Café

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Jim Moffitt and Tommy Morrison stopped by Morning Café to preview Saturday’s Spring Wind Quintet concert, featuring selections from Mozart’s Harmoniemusik and the Gran Partita.

They explore how instruments have evolved since Mozart’s time, and how composers of that era pushed the boundaries of instrumental skill—driving innovation in instrument design.

The concert will feature a star-studded ensemble, including members from the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Hawaiian Band. It begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, at the Doris Duke Theatre. Tickets are available online, by phone, or at the door. Students with ID attend free. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on April 15. Morning Café airs weekdays beginning at 8 a.m. on HPR-2.