Wu Hung retires from Galliard String Quartet
For over 30 years, violinist Wu Hung has been playing in the Galliard String Quartet. At a recent concert, his colleagues at Chamber Music Hawaiʻi wish him well and thank him for his wonderful music and friendship. Aired previously on Classical Pacific, we hear from Rochelle Uchibori (CMH Board member), Anna Lenhart (horn, Honolulu Brass Quintet), Chris Cabrera (General Manager, Chamber Music Hawaiʻi) Jim Moffitt (clarinet, Spring Wind Quintet) and Wu Hung.