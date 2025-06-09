© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH HPR AND PROTECT PUBLIC MEDIA WITH A DONATION TODAY

Wu Hung retires from Galliard String Quartet

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published June 9, 2025 at 12:01 PM HST

For over 30 years, violinist Wu Hung has been playing in the Galliard String Quartet. At a recent concert, his colleagues at Chamber Music Hawaiʻi wish him well and thank him for his wonderful music and friendship. Aired previously on Classical Pacific, we hear from Rochelle Uchibori (CMH Board member), Anna Lenhart (horn, Honolulu Brass Quintet), Chris Cabrera (General Manager, Chamber Music Hawaiʻi) Jim Moffitt (clarinet, Spring Wind Quintet) and Wu Hung.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations chamber music hawaii
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories