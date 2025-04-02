HOT time with Carmen’s Conductor on Evening Concert

California-based conductor Ben Makino is on a quest to find a decent pair of shoes in Hawaiʻi. Find out why in his conversation with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva. Makino is in Hawaiʻi to conduct Hawaiʻi Opera Theater’s concert stage production of Bizet’s opera Carmen. He talks about what drew him to the opera for the first time and why Carmen has been captivating audiences for the past 150 years.

Hawaiʻi Opera Theater’s staged concert production of Carmen is April 11 at 7:30 p.m. and April 13 at 4 p.m. at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.