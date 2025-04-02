© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HOT time with Carmen’s Conductor on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published April 2, 2025 at 10:27 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre conductor Ben Makino and Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva.
HPR
Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre conductor Ben Makino and Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva.

California-based conductor Ben Makino is on a quest to find a decent pair of shoes in Hawaiʻi. Find out why in his conversation with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva. Makino is in Hawaiʻi to conduct Hawaiʻi Opera Theater’s concert stage production of Bizet’s opera Carmen. He talks about what drew him to the opera for the first time and why Carmen has been captivating audiences for the past 150 years.

Hawaiʻi Opera Theater’s staged concert production of Carmen is April 11 at 7:30 p.m. and April 13 at 4 p.m. at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations hawaii opera theatre
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
Related Stories